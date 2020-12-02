Dyer, Kenton leaders urge caution at parades

Dyer Station Celebration and Kenton White Squirrel leaders are excited to host annual Christmas parades Saturday but are urging participants and spectators to use caution.

Lineup for the Dyer parade begins at 4 p.m. at Tate’s Kwik Stop, and the parade rolls down Main Street starting at 5.

“Please use social distancing and do whatever it takes to make you and those around you feel safe,” said Brittney Thompson. “The Dyer Station Celebration Committee is trying to keep what traditions we can, but your health and safety are so important to us. Thank you for bearing with us through a year of canceled or modified events. We look forward to seeing you Saturday night for our annual Christmas parade!”

The committee is also gathering gifts for families in need through its annual Giving Tree event. Giving Tree cards, beautifully colored by Gibson County High School BETA Club students, are now hanging on trees at Dyer Food Rite and City Lumber Co. You will notice no coat sizes this year because they were either not needed or that need has been fulfilled.

“With all of the uncertainties this year has brought, the Dyer Station Celebration Committee felt the Giving Tree was one event that must go on regardless,” Thompson said. “Each Christmas season, it is an honor to join together with our community to provide gifts for those families who have fallen on hard times. Throughout my years of overseeing this event, it has been heartwarming to hear so many of your ‘whys,’ including taking children shopping to teach the importance of giving anonymously, “This is my husband’s and my gifts to each other this year,” “I chose angels that reminded me of my grandchildren,” simply wanting to give back, and on and on. Thank you in advance for choosing to help as you can, especially in a year when so many are struggling in one way or another. It truly is one of the most beautiful things to witness.”

Please be sure to have your gifts back under either of the trees no later than the night of Tuesday, December 15th.

Dyer is also hosting a decorated home contest, with judging Saturday, Dec. 19. The two categories are Most Beautiful and Most Festive. A monetary award and recognition in the Tri-City Reporter and the Dyer Station Celebration Facebook page will be given to the winners.

Lineup for the Kenton parade starts at 6 p.m., and the parade begins at 6:30 p.m. downtown.

Kenton is also hosting Family Bingo Night at the gym at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 and the White Squirrel Christmas Shoppe at the gym from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. There will be more than 40-plus vendors, mini photo sessions, letters to Santa, food, and more.