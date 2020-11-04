County, state smash early voting records

By Crystal Burns

Gibson County and the State of Tennessee smashed early voting records during the two-week early voting period that ended Thursday, Oct. 29.

According to Gibson County Administrator of Elections Julieanne Hart, 14,684 voters cast their ballots early in person or absentee by mail. The county is tied for fifth statewide in percent increase in early voters to date compared to 2012 at the same number of early voting days.

Hart said 10,467 Gibson County voters voted early in the 2016 presidential election, with 9,336 voting on Election Day that year.

“The forecast for Tuesday [Nov. 3] looks nice, which is a factor in voter turnout,” Hart said. “Our office expects a large turnout for Election Day in spite of the record early voting numbers.”

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett reported 2,280,767 or 51% of the state’s registered voters have already cast their ballots for the presidential election.

“These record numbers demonstrate voter confidence in the hard work of election officials across the state,” Hargett said in a press release. “County election commissions across the state have worked diligently to administer a safe, sensible and responsible election during early voting and we will see the same thing on Election Day.”

For local election results, visit www.trentongazette.com.