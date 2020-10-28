Early voting ends Thursday

By Crystal Burns

Early voting for the Nov. 3 election ends Thursday.

As of Saturday, Oct. 24, 11,024 Gibson County voters had already cast their ballots in person or absentee by mail, Administrator of Elections Julieanne Hart reported. On Wednesday, Oct. 21 Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett reported that more than a million Tennesseans had voted early.

Statewide, there is nearly a 47% increase of in person and absentee by mail voters compared to 2016, with each county reporting higher numbers than ever before, Hargett’s press release stated.

“At this rate, we are on pace to break the state’s previous early voting turnout record, set during the last presidential election,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins.

Gibson County voters may cast their ballots early at the Ed Jones Agri-Plex in Trenton or the Medina Municipal Complex from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about voting early, go to GoVoteTN.com, call the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959, or call the Gibson County Election Commission at 731-855-7669.

A sample ballot and list of Election Day polling locations is inside this week’s issue.