Bogle celebrates 103rd birthday

A Milan native who raised her family in Atwood and now resides at Dyer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center celebrated her 103rd birthday Saturday, Oct. 17.

Edith Bogle was born October 17, 1917 in Milan. She was one of seven siblings. Her father was a farmer and minister, and her mother was a homemaker.

“We lived a very hard life,” Bogle recalled.

Ms. Edith married Rozell Bogle, and they made their home in Atwood, raising two children there. She also has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is a member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church and enjoys flowers, facility activities and parties, Bingo, sports, and games. She is active on the Dyer Nursing resident council.

“This remarkable lady is a survivor of cancer, hip surgery, and just recently COVID-19,” said Darlene Hamby, activities director at Dyer Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Bogle said there’s no secret to her longevity, but her faith in God tells her that she’s in His hands.

“God left me here for some reason,” Bogle said. “When He’s ready, He’ll take me.”