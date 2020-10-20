Lanny Rex Warrington

Mr. Lanny Rex Warrington, 83 of Trenton, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on August 15, 1937 in Bath Springs, Tenn. to the late Tom Warrington and Melvin Turner Warrington.

Mr. Warrington was a retired farmer, avid hunter and fisherman and he loved his family more than anything.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Warrington.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Mildred; one son, Bobby Warrington of Wildersville, Tenn.; two daughters, Donna Moore (Pat) of Humboldt, Tenn. and Sandra Hammonds (Michael) of Sunbright, Tenn.; one brother, Billy Warrington (Doris) of Humboldt; one sister, Joan Williams of Humboldt; 11 grandchildren, Jonathan Warrington (Ashley), Allison Kuykendall (Kerry), David Hammonds (Amelia), Brandon Moore (Hollie), Jason Moore (Morgan), Jessica Hammonds, Christy Sherrill (Greg), Sabrina Carroll, Caleb Warrington, Caley Warrington, Madison Warrington; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The Warrington family received friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the service hour. Memorial services for Mr. Warrington were conducted at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Medina Funeral Home with Bro. Jake Fry, officiating.