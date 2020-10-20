Bobby Joe Stewart

Mr. Bobby Joe Stewart, a 84 of Atwood, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020 surrounded by loving family and friends at his home.

Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Friendship Baptist Church near Medina with Bro. Landon Mason and Bro. Alan Rainey officiating. Burial with full military honors followed in the church cemetery.

Mr. Stewart was born in Carroll County to the late Charles “Charlie” Leon and Alene Milam Stewart.

He attended schools in Carroll and Gibson counties before serving in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Stewart retired from the Milan Army Ammunition Plant in Milan after 44 years of service.

Besides his family and serving God as song leader at Friendship Baptist Church, Mr. Stewart enjoyed hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening, collecting and using antique tools of all kinds.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Jane Burton; brothers, Charles Ray Stewart and Billy Gene Stewart; and sister, Anne Coffman.

Mr. Stewart is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda Jane Epperson Stewart; sons, Joe Thomas (Christie) and Mark (Debra) Stewart; daughters, Sheila Kay (Greg) Dumphy and Ivy Gail (Bill) McDaniel; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina, Tenn.