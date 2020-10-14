Chamber banquet heads outdoors

By Crystal Burns

The ongoing COVID-19 health crisis presented planning challenges for the Greater Gibson County Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet, but leaders believe they’ve found the solution.

This year’s banquet will be held outdoors at the Downtown Pedestrian Park in Trenton on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

“This gives us a great opportunity to give our members a completely different experience,” said Executive Director Libby Wickersham. “We have partnered with local restaurants to prepare the different pieces of our meal as a way to support them in what has been a very tough year.”

Canceling the banquet was always a last resort because the county has a lot to celebrate despite the difficulties the year has brought, Wickersham said.

“As strange and trying as 2020 has been, Gibson County has seen several major projects come together, new businesses being started, and a strong community spirit,” she said. “Because of these things, we are excited to be able to host a somewhat altered version of our chamber’s annual awards banquet. This event will be more laid back and casual, but it won’t be lacking one bit in fun or excitement.”

The chamber will honor the Educator, Young Professional, Person, and Business of the Year. The Bradford, Gibson County, and Trenton special school districts submit their nominees for Educator of the Year. Chamber members are eligible for the Young Professional, Person, and Business of the Year awards. Those nominations are sent out of the county for judging.

The banquet will also include a silent auction to benefit the Brandon Newman Memorial Scholarship, which is given annually to Gibson County students attending the Dyersburg State Community College Gibson County Center.

Tickets are available for $35 each for chamber members, $45 each for non-members, $160 for a table of six, and $220 for a table of eight. To purchase tickets or donate a silent auction item, please contact the chamber at 731-855-0973.