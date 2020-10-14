Arnold seeks re-election as Bradford mayor

The following political announcement is paid for by the candidate.

Mayor Ray Arnold is seeking his third consecutive term as mayor of Bradford in the Nov. 3 election.

“It has been my great honor to serve as mayor of the fine city of Bradford,” Arnold said. “I love this town and all the citizens within. I am humbled to call each and every one of you a friend. During my tenure as mayor, we have made great efforts to improve the town. We have been faced with challenges that I have met head on. I have not backed down when things got difficult. I give you my word, I will continue to do the same.

“There have been many accomplishments during my term. First, the police department, under the direction of Chief David Andrews, has kept crime at a low level. He has worked with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department during emergencies and after-hour timeframes when an officer could not be available. He was able to purchase five new patrol cars at no cost to the citizens. I am grateful for Chief Andrews’ dedication to the citizens and town and for his leadership.

“I am thrilled with the City’s Water Department and the leadership of J.D. Dethloff. Bradford’s water quality exceeds the water quality standards due to his diligent work. J.D. and his team work seven days a week to keep our water quality the best in the region. J.D. is always looking for the best way to provide the best product for the citizens of Bradford.

“The Fire Department, through a CDBG grant, has acquired a new fire truck to serve the citizens of Bradford and the surrounding area. We know it will be put to good use and will serve as well as the one it replaced. Our fire and rescue team do a tremendous job and I am proud of this department.

“City Hall cannot function without the hard work of City Recorder Jenny Dowland and CMFO Shelia Cooper seeing to the daily operations and taking care of details. While we did have to raise our city stickers to $35, this will pay for the $400,000 street paving project we just completed. Our goal is to be able to keep the streets paved as needed, limiting the ‘patching’ each year. Taxes have remained low during my tenure due to our citizens being on fixed income. Our town has seen many changes in recent years by cleaning up old buildings and adding a community center that is available for rent. Not only that, new businesses are either looking to locate or have already located to our small town. We are pleased with Main Street Grill, Taste Catering, Red Devil Nutrition, and Bradford Nutrition. I cannot leave out our wonderful Piggly Wiggly grocery store. We are thankful for their hard work and dedication to our town. We are also thankful to Karen Schwahn and Bradford Quick Stop for their continuing service to our town. We are grateful to Bradford Garage and their long service to the citizens of Bradford. There are many others I don’t want to leave out. I am so thankful for all the businesses in Bradford; without you, we wouldn’t survive.

“Due to COVID-19 and to help stop the spread of the virus, I do not want to put anyone at risk, therefore, my door-to-door campaigning is limited. I am thankful, humbled and honored to be the mayor of Bradford and I would be honored to have your vote so I can continue working for the citizens of this town. I would appreciate your vote of confidence during the elections this November.

“Remember early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 14 and ends Wednesday, Oct. 29. Gibson County voters can cast their ballots early at the Medina Municipal Complex or the Ed Jones Agri-plex in Trenton. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

“Thank you and may God bless each and every one.”