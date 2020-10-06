Riggs facing arson charges

Special Agent Fire Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Gibson County man in connection with a fire at a residence in Humboldt, in which four individuals were inside.

Saturday, TBI agents, along with accelerate detection canine Wrigley, joined the Humboldt Fire Department and the Humboldt Police Department in investigating a house fire in the 100 block of South 17th Ave. shortly after the fire was extinguished by one of the residents inside. No injuries were reported. During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators quickly developed information leading to David Riggs (DOB: 9/26/86) as the individual responsible for the fire.

Riggs was taken into custody by officers with the Humboldt Police Department on one count of aggravated arson, Saturday night, and booked into the Gibson County jail. His bond is set at $150,000. At the time of his arrest, Saturday, Riggs was free on $5,000 bond from a May 2020 charge of reckless homicide in a fatal fire in Humboldt.