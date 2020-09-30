Dyer to get $500,000 THDA grant

Mayor Chris Younger announced on Tuesday that the City of Dyer will receive a $500,000 HOME program grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) to help local families with home repairs.

Younger made the announcement at an event at Dyer City Hall, joined by State Representative Curtis Halford and Ed Jackson III, representing Congressman David Kustoff. The grant will be administered by the Northwest Tennessee Development District.

HOME program funding is intended to help families of low income, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities who cannot afford to rehabilitate their homes. Individual grant recipiences can see assistance with issues such as leaking plumbing, unsafe flooring, faulty wiring, damaged roofs, and more. The $500,000 HOME grant is the largest amount that can be awarded to a city like Dyer.

“I am absolutely thrilled that Dyer has received this grant,” Younger said. “We worked on this application for some time and we weren’t initially certain we would receive a grant this round. I want to thank the Northwest Tennessee Development District and City of Dyer staff for their hard work in securing these needed funds for our community.”

“Congratulations to Mayor Younger and everyone at the City of Dyer,” Halford said. “Investments in housing, especially for lower income and disabled residents help stabilize communities and I’m pleased the state and THDA can assist Dyer in this way.”

The HOME program is funded by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered in Tennessee by THDA. HOME grants must be used for the production, preservation or rehabilitation of affordable housing for low and very low income families and individuals.

“This is great news for communities in rural Northwest Tennessee,” Kustoff said. “The HOME program grant will help the most vulnerable in our community, and I am thankful to Mayor Younger for his leadership in securing this grant.”

Over the coming weeks, more information will be released about how residents can apply for assistance under the grant. A public meeting will be scheduled for interested families, and applications will be available then. Follow local newspapers as well as the City of Dyer online for up to date information.