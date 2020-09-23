Tyson Donates Scoreboard in Bradford

Tyson Foods of Humboldt recently donated a scoreboard plus all of the materials and labor needed for installation to the Bradford High School baseball team for the Red Devils’ field at the city park. Pictured are (from left) Tyson Building Coordinator Joe Alexander, Tyson Breeder/Hatchery Manager Blaine Cultra, Tyson Plant Manager Tom Sanders, Tyson Complex HR Manager Vanessa Presson, Bradford Public Works Director J.D. Dethloff, Bradford High School baseball coach Philip Tyler, and Bradford High School principal Shane Paschall. Photo by Crystal Burns.