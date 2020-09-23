House Fire in Yorkville

A Yorkville family lost their home to a fire last week. On Tuesday, Sept. 15 around 5:30 p.m., a passerby called Gibson County E-911 to report a fully involved structure fire at 344 Happy Hollow Road. Gibson County, Yorkville, and Dyer Fire departments responded to the scene. The first firefighters to arrive found the house fully engulfed in flames and collapsed. Firefighters remained on the scene about 2.5 hours extinguishing the fire. No injuries were reported. The fire’s origin and cause remain under investigation. (Photo by Lori Cathey)