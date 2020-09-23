Birth Choice plans annual Walk for Life

Who do you walk for?

Birth Choice, a local pro-life, non-profit pregnancy resource center, is holding its annual Walk for Life on Saturday, Oct. 3 at West Jackson Baptist Church.

The walk will feature activities, food, free coffee, and will be fun for all ages to attend.

With clinics in Trenton and Jackson, Birth Choice offers free ultrasounds, resources, parenting programs, fatherhood programs, a mobile clinic and more. The goal is to empower women and men to choose life for their babies.

In 2019, Walk for Life surpassed its goal for the first time and raised $53,000, saving 131 babies from abortion. This year’s goal is $50,000.

For more information on how to donate or register to walk, visit www.birthchoice.biz