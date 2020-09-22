Windell Calvin Allen, 80, died at his home on September 18, 2020.

Mr. Allen was born on the banks of the Caddo River in Bismarck, Ark., August 27, 1940, to the late Calvin Lester Allen, Jr. and Mary Maxine Hardage Chambers.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Patricia, the mother of his children; two brothers, Caroll Dean Allen and James Winford Allen.

Mr. Allen was retired from Colonial Baking Company and was a bus driver for Humboldt City Schools. His heart never left Arkansas. He loved Christ, his family and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Cagle Allen; sister, LaRue Sligh (Darrell); children, Joey Allen (Diana), Vicki Allen, Pam Howell (Lynn), Tim Allen (Jeannie), Melissa Ferrell, Sheila Rechis (Louie), and Allen Fuller; grandchildren, Justin Allen, Sarah Toler (Jonathan), Matthew Lankford, Hunter Howell (Lesley), Haley Edwards (Corey), Sydney Allen (Nathan Brockman), Noah Allen, Sarah Staggs, Josh Staggs, Heather Staggs, Cierra Ferrell, Amber Alexander (Adam), Tiffany Rechis, Lou Rechis; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Brockman, Nolan Howell, Richlee Howell, Taylen Alexander, James Alexander, Malayna Ferrell, Loucas Rechis; a host of nephews, nieces, and many friends.

Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. Sunday, September 20 at Oakfield Baptist Church with Bro. Mickey Jackson officiating.

A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 21 at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Bismarck, Arkansas with Bro. Chris Morrison officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Oakfield Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, Tenn.