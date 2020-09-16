Six arrested in Rutherford drug bust

The West Tennessee Drug Task Force served a search warrant in Rutherford last week, resulting in the arrests of six people.

Finis Hundley, 39, of Dyer; Rachel Morgan, 45, of Rutherford; Laura Burkhart, 40, of Greenfield; Joshua Montgomery, 36, of Bradford; Mathew Parish, 35, of Union City; and James “JR” Scott, 32, of McLemoresville; were arrested. Their charges vary but include possession of a Sch. II controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of a Sch. IV controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of a Sch. VI controlled substance with intent to sell, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

They were all transported to the Gibson County jail.

According to Johnie Carter, director of the task force, agents served the warrant at 211 Hilltop in Rutherford the night of Wednesday, Sept. 9 after developing probable cause to search the premises, out buildings, vehicles, and persons at the address. During the search, agents discovered more than approximately a half an ounce of methamphetamine, felony amounts of fentanyl and marijuana, hydrocodone and diazepam pills, a loaded weapon, and paraphernalia used to sell narcotics.