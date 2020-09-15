One dead, three facing murder charges in California

by Danny Wade

Two Humboldt men and one Trenton man are facing murder charges in California. According to the San Bernardino California Sheriff’s Department, Troy Qushun Agnew, 24, and Terrence Donnell Pirtle, 20, of Humboldt, Tenn. and Jordan Damon Patrick, 20, of Trenton, Tenn. (formerly of Humboldt) are in custody, charged with murder, attempted murder and participating in a criminal street gang, according to San Bernardino County jail records.

According to information provided to the Humboldt Chronicle by the Chino Valley Champion newspaper in California, three people were shot in Montclair, Calif., including a deceased victim who was dumped on a residential street in Chino, Calif., according to Montclair Police Department investigators.

“Investigation revealed the victims and suspects were possibly conducting an illegal drug transaction when shots rang out, killing one male on scene and wounding another,” according to a Montclair police statement. “The suspects fled and dropped off a deceased male and guns in Chino.”

Montclair officers were called at 1:02 p.m. Saturday to the shooting, finding one victim deceased next to his car and a second person with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. That victim was taken to a hospital. He is reportedly in stable condition, according to the Chino Valley Champion.

“A few minutes after the initial call in Montclair, Chino Police Department received a call of a dead body being dropped off on a residential street in their city,” Montclair police said in the statement. “Officers determined the body was related to our shooting. After tentatively identifying the body, it was learned he was possibly wanted in Tennessee for an unrelated attempted murder.”

The man dumped on the street was later identified as Jaquez Reed. Reed was facing two counts of attempted murder after a shooting in Bailey Park in Humboldt on August 8, 2020.

Chino and Montclair police began a search for the suspects, who were believed to be in a 2019 black Dodge Charger.

Wellton Border Patrol agents arrested the suspects at 5:16 a.m., more than 16 hours after the shooting. Wellton is a small town in Arizona near the California state line. The three suspects were detained, questioned and arrested.

Pirtle, Patrick and Agnew were booked without bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. on charges of murder, attempted murder and participating in a criminal street gang, according to San Bernardino County jail records.

Anyone with information can call the Chino Police Department at 909-628-1234 or the Montclair Police Department at 909-448-3604.