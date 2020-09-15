Douglas Gray Parker Jr.

Mr. Doug Parker, 80, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville, Tenn.

He was born into a naval family on March 3, 1940, in Pensacola, Fla., son of the late Capt. Douglas G. Parker and Mary Klopp Parker. This began a life full of adventure.

He attended many different schools before finishing high school in Hawaii. Upon his father’s death, he and his mother moved to Humboldt, Tenn. to be near family. He attended Union University where he was an ATO. His one and only 42-year career was with Alton Box Board Co. in Humboldt where he was their plant design engineer.

Mr. Parker loved sharing his military life experiences with veterans. Growing up he befriended many sailors who shared their talents. From these elite men in uniform he learned flying, sailing, surfing, fishing, hunting, mechanics and carpentry. He was also active in many sports and later with his son. A hunting friend once told if he was ever stranded on an island, he would want Doug Parker with him.

He leaves his grieving wife of 45 years, Mary Jane Parker; son, Douglas Gray Parker III; mother-in-law, LaOuida McKnight; brother-in-law, Mack McKnight and wife Ronda; two nieces; one nephew; and several cousins.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Humboldt.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Should you wish to make a memorial, please send to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, Tenn.