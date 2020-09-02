Grand jury returns 66 true bills

By Crystal Burns

The Gibson County Grand Jury met last week in Trenton and returned 66 true bills, many of which deal with sexual crimes against minors and violent crimes.

Indictments against Derek Harper appear to show a pattern of sexual abuse of a minor spanning from August 2011 to May 2019. Harper was indicted for rape of a child, solicitation of a minor for statutory rape by an authority figure/position of trust, sexual battery by an authority figure, and two counts of indecent exposure.

Count One of the indictment states that on or about Aug. 1, 2011 to May 31, 2013, Harper sexually penetrated a minor who was less than 13 years of age and more than three years of age. Count Two of Harper’s indictment states that on or about Jan. 1, 2019 to April 30, 2019, Harper solicited the felonious engagement of sexual penetration of a minor, who was at least 13 years of age but younger than 18. At the time, Harper was in a position of trust or had supervisory or disciplinary power over the victim by virtue of his legal, professional or occupational status and used that position/power to accomplish the sexual penetration. Harper was at least four years older than the victim at that time.

Count Three states that on or about Nov. 5, 2017 to May 1, 2019, Harper had sexual contact with the victim, who was older than 13 but younger than 18 at the time. Harper had parental or custodial authority over the victim and used such authority to accomplish the sexual contact.

Counts Four and Five state that on or about Aug. 1, 2015 to July 31, 2016, Harper intentionally exposed his genitals or buttocks to the minor, who was less than 13, in a public place or on the private premises of another so as to be seen from the private premises.

Melvin Dar’Tavious Tyson was indicted for rape without effective consent and rape by force or coercion. According to the indictment, on or about May 30, Tyson sexually penetrated a 13-year-old female without her consent and coercively sexually penetrated the same victim.

Stavion Mayberry was indicted for especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. The indictment states that on or about Aug. 30, 2019, Mayberry promoted, employed, used, assisted, transported or permitted a 17-year-old to participate in the performance of, or in the production of, acts or material that includes the minor engaging in sexual activity or simulated sexual activity that is patently offensive.

Jeffrey F. Grischkowsky was indicted for two counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect with dangerous instrumentality, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and violation of the sexual offender registry (alone with child). The indictment states that on or about April 15, Grischkowsky inflicted injury upon an 11-year-old by using a deadly weapon, dangerous instrumentality, controlled substance or controlled substance analogue; on around Feb. 14, Grischkowsky smoked marijuana with the minor and facilitated the purchase of marijuana by the minor; and on or about April 15, he was alone with a minor child or children in a private area while being classified as a sexual offender or violent sexual offender as the result of a conviction of statutory rape on Sept. 11, 1998.

Tanzavius Belmont of Trenton was indicted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Belmont is accused of firing a handgun into a vehicle outside of Exxon in Trenton on Monday, April 27 after a verbal altercation led to Belmont firing shots at another Trenton man. Belmont turned himself in to Trenton police on May 12.

Luis Castaneda of Jackson was indicted for especially aggravated burglary, attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and tampering with evidence/possession/sell of item with an altered serial number. According to Milan police, on June 26, Castaneda and three other individuals forced their way into a home in Milan and assaulted two men. Castaneda allegedly shot one of the men in the back and hid the pistol under the house. A .380 Sig Sauer was later recovered from the crawl space, and authorities noted the serial number was filed off.

Deandre Harrison and Kaya-La Carisa of Jackson were also arrested for their roles in the incident. Harrison was indicted for especially aggravated burglary, criminal responsibility for attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Carias was indicted for especially aggravated burglary, criminal responsibility for attempted first-degree murder, and assault.

Other indictments include:

Jeffrey Allen Cunningham – financial exploitation of elderly or vulnerable person $1,000 or less and criminal trespass;

Jay Lollar – two counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult and two counts of neglect of an elderly adult;

Andy Roy Riggs – Sch. II (meth) possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver (.5 grams or over) and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Kenny Free McCaig and Christina Pitts – Sch. II (meth) possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver (.5 grams or over) within drug-free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Tristian Raju Carter, Jamie Lee Williams, and Waylon Lee Williams – Sch. II (meth) possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver (.5 grams or over), possession of drug paraphernalia, and Sch. II (meth) conspiracy possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver (.5 grams or over);

Sidney Blake Lee – Sch. II (meth) possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver (.5 grams or over);

Murriel L. Lee – driving on revoked/suspended/canceled driver’s license with four priors and tampering with evidence;

Jennifer R. McCall – Sch. II (meth) possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver (.5 grams or over) and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Anthony J. Freeman – aggravated assault domestic victim- serious bodily injury;

Jimmy D. Abercrombie – driving on revoked/suspended/canceled driver’s license with priors and driving on the right side of the roadway;

Johnny Johnson – domestic assault- injury;

Ginger Lee Carmack – DUI with two prior convictions;

Eddie Ray Zar – burglary- other than habitation and theft of property $1,000-$2,500;

Darin Wayne Alexander – aggravated assault domestic victim- strangulation/fear, reckless endangerment- deadly weapon involved, public intoxication, and resist stop, frisk, halt arrest, search (no weapons);

Tykaus L. Wynn – aggravated burglary, aggravated assault domestic victim- strangulation/fear, and assault;

William Bradley Fisher – Sch. II (meth) possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver (.5 grams or over) and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Stephen E. Carter – Sch. VI manufacture (20-99 plants), Sch. II (meth) simple possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Carey Lee Bills – five counts of aggravated stalking;

James Muriel – Sch. II possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver (.5 grams or over), Sch. I possession with intent to deliver or sell, simple possession of Sch. VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony;

Eddie Ray Zar – burglary- other than habitation and theft of property $2,500-$10,000

Jimmy D. Abercrombie – driving while license revoked/suspended/canceled with priors;

Misty Dawn Autry – Sch. II (meth) possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver (.5 grams or over), simple possession Sch. VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Gregory Mayo – theft of property $1,000-$2,000, simple possession Sch. VI, Sch. VI possession with intent, Sch. II possession with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Sarah Diana Dawn Hearod – contraband in penal institution take substance, two counts of Sch. IV possession, and Sch. II possession;

Harold Dwayne Halford – Sch. VI possession with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell over .5 oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Lisa Mae Riggs – Sch. II (meth) possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver (.5 grams or over), simple possession Sch. VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Charles E. Gentry – aggravated assault- serious bodily injury, resist stop, frisk, halt arrest, search (no weapon), tampering with evidence, and aggravated assault injury and weapon;

Sammy D. Sanders – aggravated assault- serious bodily injury and aggravated assault injury and weapon;

Todd Wayne Lewis – vandalism $10,000-$60,000;

Terry Wayne Springfield 2nd – speeding, failure to provide proof of insurance, possession of weapon by convicted felon, possession of firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, Sch. II possession with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, and Sch. VI possession with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell over .5 oz.;

Kevin W. Longmire – window tinted, Sch. II (meth) possession with manufacture/sell/deliver (.5 grams or over), use of firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited weapon, and carrying or possession of weapon;

Matthew Vincent Grace – driving on revoked/suspended/canceled license due to one DUI conviction, evading arrest, reckless driving, and resist stop, frisk, halt arrest, search (no weapon);

Devon Sarmaynhe Gray – aggravated assault- domestic victim weapon and fear, possession of weapon by convicted felon, and domestic assault- fear;

Michael S. Gant – Sch. II (meth) possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver (.5 grams or over), evading arrest, resist stop, frisk, halt arrest, search (no weapon), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon, Sch. II (meth) possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver (.5 grams or over), and simple possession Sch. VI;

Traci Wallace – Sch. II (meth) possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver (.5 grams or over), possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession Sch. VI, Sch. IV possession, and Sch. II possession;

Glenn Scott Jr. – domestic assault- fear;

Tevin Hart – forgery and theft of property $2,500-$10,000;

Santavious D. Hunt – aggravated assault- domestic victim weapon and fear and domestic assault – fear with priors;

Kenneth B. Lawrence – domestic assault- fear and abuse of elderly adult;

Cortez Devon Jackson – Sch. VI possession with manufacture/deliver/sell over .5 oz.;

Misty Dawn Autry – Sch. II (meth) possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver (.5 grams or over), simple possession Sch. VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper use of vehicle registration, and driving on revoked/suspended/canceled license;

Claude Andrew Jackson and Jeanna Shelby- aggravated burglary and criminal trespass;

Caleb S. Crossett – aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, theft of property- $1,000 or less, vandalism under $1,000, possession of controlled substance analogues, and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Devon Sharmaynhe Gray – aggravated burglary, vandalism under $1,000, and violation of order or protection/restraining order;

Devon Sharmaynhe Gray – two counts of violation of order of protection/restraining order;

Niquolas G. Springer – Sch. II (meth) possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver (.5 grams or over) and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Dexter Lee Walker – possession of firearm- convicted felon and theft of property $1,000 or less;

David Allen Hatchcote Jr. – theft of property $2,500-$10,000;

Kevin Coleman – Sch. II (meth) sell;

Kevin Coleman – Sch. II (meth) sell and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Larry Brent Leach – possession of weapon with felony drug conviction, violation of seat belt law, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple possession Sch. VI;

Bradley Reed – Sch. VI possession with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell over .5 oz.;

Londra Hicks – simple possession Sch. VI and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Kevin J. Carey – Sch. II (meth) possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver (.5 grams or over), Sch. IV possession with intent, and resist stop, frisk, halt arrest, search (no weapon);

Howard M. Jones II – Sch. IV possession with intent, Sch. VI possession with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell over .5 oz., Sch. II (meth) simple possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Vince Reynolds – Sch. II (meth) promotion of manufacturing;

William Gage Bahm – aggravated robbery;

Timothy A. Sexton – DUI (.08% or more), violation of open container law, and speeding.

The charges and allegations in the indictments are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.