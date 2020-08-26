32 candidates qualify for local elections

By Crystal Burns

A total of 32 candidates have qualified for local elections to be held Nov. 3.

The qualifying deadline was noon Thursday, Aug. 20. Shortly after, Gibson County Administrator of Elections Julieanne Hart provided the candidate list to local media.

Candidate withdrawal deadline is Thursday at noon.

Bradford – Voters will elect a mayor and two board members. Incumbent Mayor Ray Arnold is seeking re-election and is challenged by Dwayne Reynolds.

Dustin Williams and Kristopher Hardin are the only two Bradford candidates to qualify for the open seats currently held by Aldermen Rachel Arrington and Glenn McCormick who are not seeking re-election.

Dyer – Voters will elect a mayor and four board members. Incumbent Mayor Chris Younger is seeking re-election. He is challenged by Jim Hesse.

Incumbent Aldermen Craig Blackburn, Jennifer E. Hughey, Michael Barron, and Thomas A. Mikkelsen and Timothy Belfiore are vying for the four alderman positions.

Gibson – Voters will elect a mayor and four aldermen. Incumbent Mayor Jim Hill is the only candidate to qualify for the position.

Incumbent Aldermen Angie Arrington, Josh Meals, Billy Loflin, and Jerry Morris will all retain their seats on the board.

Medina – Voters will elect a mayor and two board members. Incumbent Mayor Vance Coleman is seeking re-election. Challengers are Josh Youmans and Mary E. Varner.

Current Aldermen Samuel J. Gilley and Vanessa Presson are the only candidates to qualify for those positions and will retain their seats.

Medina voters will also cast their ballots on a referendum to allow the sale of win in retail food stores. The referendum is a simple pass or fail based on how many vote.

Rutherford – Voters will elect a mayor and five board members. Incumbent Mayor Sandra Simpson is seeking re-election to a second term. Former mayor Robert H. “Bob” White is challenging her.

Current Aldermen Annie Edwards, Broeck M. Horner, Danny Parker, James Roach, and Mike Hensley will all retain their seats on the board.

Yorkville – Current Commissioners Hollis A. Hanks, Jennifer Hurst, and Mack Zarecor will retain their positions.

State Senate – Yahweh Yahweh of Humboldt will run as an Independent against Republican incumbent Sen. John Stevens in the 24th District race.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Monday, Oct. 5. Early voting will be held Oct. 14-29. For more information, contact the Gibson County Election Commission at 731-855-7669 or visit GoVoteTN.com.