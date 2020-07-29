Wreck shuts down Dyer intersection

A two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler shut down a Dyer intersection for about nine hours Monday, July 20.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, emergency personnel responded to the State Route 185 and Keely Mill Road intersection out of Dyer. A 2019 Freightliner 18-wheeler was headed east on State Route 185 when the driver lost control in the curve and collided with a Nissan Rogue 4-door passenger vehicle, which was headed west on State Route 185.

The 18-wheeler left the roadway and traveled down an embankment and landed on its side on Keely Mill Road. The 18-wheeler was carrying 3,900-pound containers of recycled aluminum, and officials called Privitt’s Hazmat Services to unload the recycled aluminum from the trailer.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Dyer Fire Department. Privitt’s Wrecker Service of Gibson and Lowery’s Wrecker of Dyersburg worked together to right the semi-truck and trailer. Neither driver was injured in the wreck. Keely Mill Road was reopened to all traffic at around 4 p.m.