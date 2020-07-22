Dyer to open farmers market July 25

The City of Dyer will begin hosting a farmers market each Saturday through October.

Opening day is set for Saturday, July 25.

The Dyer Farmers Market will host vendors of locally grown produce and locally produced items. Additionally, the market will host artisans and craft vendors on the last Saturday of each month.

“This has been sort of a dream of mine for a while, to have somewhere we can shop for locally sourced food, and to have something going on downtown,” said Dyer Mayor Chris Younger. “I’m excited to see the Dyer Farmers Market get going.”

Younger has been laying the groundwork for the market for the last several months, and the last piece of the puzzle fell into place only a few weeks ago.

“Emily Clark contacted me expressing her willingness to help with the market, and through some conversations, she agreed to be our market manager,” said Younger.

Clark and City Recorder Nathan Reed presented an outline of the market plan to the Administration Committee on July 13, and after a few suggestions and some tweaks, the starting date was set.

“I can’t say enough about Emily and how willing and enthusiastic she’s been,” Younger said. “We certainly wouldn’t be where we are now without her drive. This is a big responsibility, and I’m grateful for her willingness to step up.”

The market will be held on Front Street (behind the Georgia McIlwain Ellis Mini-Park). Vendors interested in participating should visit the market webpage at http://www.cityofdyertn.com/farmers-market/

“Like” the market Facebook page for updates as well: https://www.facebook.com/DyerFarmersMarket