Lady Bulldogs’ Edwards signs with Bethel University

Edwards becomes first Lady Bulldog to play collegiate soccer

By Logan Watson

Jewelya Edwards, one of the cornerstones of the Lady Bulldogs soccer program, inked a deal with the Bethel University Wildcats Monday morning.

In doing so, Edwards became the first Lady Bulldogs soccer player to play at the collegiate level in school history.

“I want to thank Jewelya for her hard work and the dedication she has put into our program,” said MHS Head Soccer Coach Jullian Beard. “I told her along with our other seniors that they were going to be the foundation of the program that we’re building. I am confident that, with her abilities, she will shine at the collegiate level.”

Edwards, an accomplished striker, was one of the last Lady Bulldogs to have competed against boys on the co-ed team before the girls had a team of their own.

Edwards finished her senior year with a 3.2 GPA and a score of 17 on the ACT. She plans on majoring in Criminal Justice and then pursuing her goal to become a private investigator.