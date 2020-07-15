CORRECTED STORY – Trenton school to stagger start days

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story that appeared online included a paragraph about attending school virtually. That information has not been determined yet. We sincerely regret the error.

By Crystal Burns

In an effort to see their plans for reopening school vetted as thoroughly as possible, Trenton Special School District leaders have chosen to stagger start days beginning Aug. 3.

“We have a lot of good plans,” said Peabody High School assistant principal Shane Jacobs. “We feel really good about our plans for social distancing.”

But principals, working together with district administrators, believe that seeing their plans in action before bringing all students into the three schools would be beneficial and could provide opportunities to smooth out any rough edges.

Students in fourth, fifth, and ninth grades will attend school on Aug. 3, which is a half day. Parents of pre-k and kindergarten students will have a virtual orientation.

Students in first, fifth, and ninth grade will attend school on Aug. 4.

Male kindergarten students and all students in second, sixth, and 10th grades will attend school on Aug. 5.

Female kindergarten students and all students in third, seventh, and 11th grades will attend school on Aug. 6.

All kindergarten students and students in eighth and 12th grades will attend school on Aug. 7.

Pre-k students are not included in the staggered schedule. Trenton Elementary School principal Cortnee Wilkes said their start days will be decided later.

Regular school schedules will be in effect on Monday, Aug. 10.

All district schools are open with staff available to answer questions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Please direct questions to the school(s) your student(s) will be attending. Call TES at 731-855-0971, Trenton Rosenwald Middle School at 731-855-2422, and Peabody at 731-855-2601.