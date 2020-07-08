Dyer board approves 2020-21 budget

By Cara Zarecor

On Tuesday evening, June 30, Dyer’s Mayor Chris Younger requested a special called meeting of the city’s Board of Mayor and Alderpersons primarily to pass on the second and final readings of two ordinances pertaining to the annual budget.

There were no public comments made during the required public hearing, which was held at the onset of the meeting.

The board unanimously passed the second reading of Ordinance 2020-263, which adopts the annual budget and tax rate for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021.

In the new budget, total cash receipts collected by the city through taxes, fees, permits, services and sales are expected to amount to $2,261,124, and total appropriations are expected to be $2,141,194. In Section 8 of the ordinance, a property tax rate of $1.93 per $100 of assessed value on all real and personal property was also adopted.

The second and final reading of Ordinance 2020-264, which amended the 2019-2020 budget, was also unanimously passed. In it, the General Fund revenues decreased by $85,996 as did the expenditures by $33,651. The Drug Fund revenues decreased by $850 and the expenditures increased by $2,350.

The third item of business was to approve payment of $4,580 to Privitt for outfitting the new police Tahoe. Alderman Marty Graves made a motion and a second was made by Alderman Tom Mikkelsen. All alderpersons voted in favor of the purchase.

The last unanimous vote of the special called meeting gave Younger approval to hire two seasonal part-time employees through Sept. 15 for the Public Works Department after one employee turned in his letter of resignation last week. Because immediate help is needed in that department this time of year, the board will decide later whether or not they will fill the position with a full-time employee.