Commissioner Schwinn makes statement about Executive Order No. 50
Gov. Bill Lee’s recent extension of the State of Emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic left parents and teachers across the state with more questions than answers, especially with the beginning of the 2020-21 school year just weeks away.
Tennessee Commissioner of Education Dr. Penny Schwinn sent out a volley of emails to school Superintendents earlier this morning, reassuring them that the Executive Order does not impact the reopening of schools.
“Over the last day or so, the department has received a number of questions related to the Governor’s recent Executive Order No. 50,” Commissioner Schwinn wrote. “This executive order extends the State of Emergency related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to August 29, 2020. The department has clarified that this executive order does not apply to schools. Districts should continue to make the best local decisions for school reopening specific to their local contexts. Thank you for your patience while we confirmed this information.”