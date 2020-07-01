Chancery Court Clerk resigning Aug. 1

Chancellor George Robert Ellis of the 28th Judicial District of Tennessee is announcing with regret that Shonna Wilson Smith has tendered her resignation as Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court in Trenton effective Aug. 1.

Smith has served as Clerk & Master for the past 11 years. Prior to the appointment, she served 14 years as the administrative assistant to the chancellor and deputy clerk of Probate Court.

“For the past 25 years, I have had the privilege of working for the Gibson County Chancery Court,” Smith said.

She is looking forward to caring for the “light of her life” – her grandson Layne, she said.

Beginning Aug. 1, Katelyn Partee Orgain will assume the reins of the Clerk & Master at Trenton. Presently, she serves as deputy clerk in the office.

Orgain is the daughter of Eric Partee and Angie Lockhart Partee, both lifelong residents of Gibson County. Her maternal grandmother, Lois Vaughn Lockhart, served the 28th Judicial District for 26 years as Clerk & Master.

Orgain and her husband Jeff are also natives of Gibson County. They worship at First Presbyterian Church in Trenton where her maternal grandfather served as pastor for 32 years.

The new Clerk & Master received her Bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. She received her Master’s degree in Forensic and Legal Psychology from Marymount University in Arlington, Virg.