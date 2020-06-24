Rutherford pool sees record attendance

By Crystal Burns

The Rutherford City Pool is the place to be this summer.

Lisa Dotson and Jayna Wakins, who manage the pool for the city, told the Mayor and Board of Aldermen last week that they’re seeing record numbers of swimmers since several other public pools are closed.

Dotson said that on opening week, more than 375 people paid to swim at the pool, and the concession stand sold out of snacks.

“Everybody’s swimming,” Dotson said.

Children and families are flocking to Rutherford from all over Gibson County and even as far away as Fulton, Ky.

Admission is $5 per day or season passes are available for $150 for a family of four. Hours are Monday-Sunday 1-5 p.m. and Tuesday night 6-9, with a special price of $3 per person. The pool is also available for private parties.

City employees and their families may swim for free.

Call City Hall at 731-665-7166 for more information.

Pool concerns

Dotson told the board that the pool is currently running on two of six salt cells. The cells were rebuilt and replaced in 2018. Cost to rebuild is $545 each plus $75 for electric cords. She said brand new cells are about $1,000 each.

Dotson said that even with the salt water system running on all six cells, she still has to add chlorine to the pool.

Mayor Sandy Simpson recommended doing away with the salt water system and going back to chlorine at the end of this season.

Dotson said that when the salt water system is running correctly, it’s the best way to go. Watkins noted that the two have learned more about how to properly maintain it. She said when the pool is closed each year, the salt cells need to be cleaned and stored properly. She also said the cells should be pulled apart and cleaned in acid once a month to prevent corrosion.