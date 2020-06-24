Dyer, Kenton will host Fourth of July festivals

Dyer and Kenton will host annual Fourth of July festivals, but all participants are strongly encouraged to observe all federal, state, local, and CDC guidelines as the country continues to battle COVID-19.

This marks the 36th consecutive year for the Dyer Station Celebration. The committee modified the festival, with events tentatively scheduled July 2-5.

The celebration kicks off Thursday, July 2, 6:30 p.m. at the Dyer Fire Department with trivia night. Teams of four or less are invited to play, and concessions will be available.

On Friday, July 3, a cake walk will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church parking lot. A country street dance follows at 7 p.m. downtown. The featured band is Tumbleweed, and a food truck, shaved ice, and homemade ice cream will be on site.

On Saturday, July 4, the arts & crafts show opens at 8 a.m. at David Robinson Park. Lineup for the parade also starts at 8 a.m. in the City Lumber Co. lot. The parade begins at 9 a.m. There is a $5 entry fee for those wanting to be judged. Prizes may be picked up at the Old Country Store.

No items should be tossed, thrown, or handed out during the parade.

This year’s parade marshals will be essential workers.

“In light of the year’s events and the COVID-19 pandemic, these individuals seemed to be the perfect group to honor,” said committee member Brittney Thompson. “As the pandemic spread across our country and state shutting down many businesses and keeping the majority of us at home, essential workers from health care to grocers to emergency response and so many more had to carry on and carry the load. They have put their lives out there, at risk for contracting the virus, and they have put others before themselves. While honoring them as our parade marshals doesn’t compensate for that risk and additional time away from their families, it is a way to recognize them and acknowledge their work. We invite essential workers from our community to walk or ride as a group in our parade.

Those essential workers should contact the committee through the Facebook page or contact Melissa Stafford or Brittney Thompson.

The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. at David Robinson Park.

The celebration wraps up Sunday, July 5 with church and praise singing at 5 p.m. Park and tune in via FM radio, bring a lawn chair and umbrella, or watch the live stream on the Dyer Station Celebration Facebook page.

White Squirrel Festival

Kenton’s White Squirrel Festival will be held Saturday, July 4.

The day begins with the 5K run at 8 a.m. Registration will be at 7 a.m. at the park gazebo.

A Day At The Park will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with several arts & crafts vendors, food vendors, music, and more available.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. Lineup starts at 10 at Page Spreading.

A cornhole tournament will be held in the gym at 4 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee for each team.

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. and are best viewed from the behind the gym.