Raymond Neal Brown

Funeral services for Raymond Neal Brown, 93, were held Friday, June 19 at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Milan.

Mr. Neal passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 16 at his home in the Moores Chapel Community.

He was born May 15, 1927, the son of Amsel and Vera Brown. He was a retired dozer operator who loved to hunt, fish, and drink coffee and swap stories with his buddies in Gibson and Trenton. He was also a veteran of the United States Army, serving during World War II.

Mr. Neal is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joyce Brown; their three children, Barbie (Dale) Burns, Debbie Brown, and Richard Brown; five grandchildren, Byron Burns, Clay (Jenifer) Burns, Crystal Burns, Taylor Brown, and Anna Grace Brown; three great-grandchildren, Griffin and Charlie Burns, and Ella Kate Burns; one sister, Margaret Ann Williams; and many nieces and nephews.

Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dale Burns, Byron Burns, Clay Burns, Taylor Brown, Steve Williams, Jimmy Rauchle, and honorary pallbearers Jimmy Brown and Mike Williams. Bro. Bill Rice officiated.

If you would like to make a donation in Neal’s memory, please send to Oak Grove Cemetery, 142 Oak Grove Road, Milan, TN, 38358.