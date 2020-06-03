Trenton man charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder

By Crystal Burns

A Trenton man has bonded out of the Gibson County Correctional Complex after being charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Tanzavius Belmont turned himself in to Trenton police May 12. Lt. Jimmy Wilson said the department was receiving assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Service, which had narrowed down Belmont’s location to two places when Belmont turned himself in to police.

Belmont is accused of firing a handgun into a vehicle outside of Exxon in Trenton on Monday, April 27. Wilson said Belmont and Jonathan King, also of Trenton, had a verbal altercation that led to Belmont firing the shots.

King and another victim were inside the vehicle. Neither were hurt.

Wilson said the incident was recorded on the gas station’s surveillance camera, which led to police identifying Belmont and seeking his arrest.

Belmont’s bond was set at $25,000. He is due in Trenton Municipal Court on Friday, June 26.

Wilson said there is no evidence to indicate the incident was gang-related, and officers don’t expect any retaliation.

“It was more of an altercation that got out of hand,” he said.

King was arrested later on April 27 and charged with public intoxication.