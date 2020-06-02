William D. “Drane” Smallwood III

Heaven gained another angel with the tragic passing of William D. “Drane” Smallwood III, on May 22, 2020.

Drane was born on December 5, 2001 in Jackson, Tenn. to William D. Smallwood II and Alana Diamond Smallwood.

He is survived by his parents, William and Alana Smallwood; sister, Saylor Gray Smallwood; great-grandparents, Joyce McClain Hubbs, Suzi Cooper and Basil “Buzz” Baudo; grandparents, Dana Sykes (Clifft), Jim Diamond Jr., Stuart Cooper, Linda McClain Smallwood, Bill Smallwood and Linda Baudo Smallwood; uncles, Jameson Diamond (Jessica), Tyler Smallwood and John Smallwood (Tori); great-aunts and uncles, Frank Warmath, Robert L. “Butch” Smallwood III (Barbara), Caroline Shelton (Kevin), Tammy Albert (Gene), David McClain, Judy McClain and Larry McClain (Brenda); cousins, Rylan Matthew Smallwood, Leighton Everly Smallwood, Calem Rich, Nicoletta Smith, John Franklin Warmath, Baker Warmath, Alex Shelton, Kathryn Shelton, Jaxon Thomas Diamond, Kanen Tillman (Brandon), Gentry Tillman, Laci McClain, Grady McClain, Tim McClain and Liam McClain; and many extended aunts, uncles, and cousins from the Sykes, Baudo, Smith and Christopher families.

Drane is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Bill McClain, Thomas and Brenda White, Jim and Muriel Diamond Sr., Kathryn Smallwood Warmath, Robert L. “Bob” Smallwood II, J. Frank Warmath and Helen Baudo; and great-uncles, Tom Smallwood and Clint Warmuth.

Drane loved life and was an avid truck enthusiast, hunter and fisherman. He never met a stranger in his life and was loved and cherished by all who knew him. You never saw him without a smile on his face and his respectful, courteous demeanor was admired by young and old alike. Drane treasured his precious sister, Saylor, and will continue to watch over her from heaven. He blessed more lives in his 18 years than most people do in a lifetime. The void left by his passing is heart-wrenching; but living a life of joy, giving, and love would honor the legacy of the sweet soul that was taken away too early.

#LLD – Live Like Drane #LLD – Love Like Drane

Funeral arrangements are made by Sellers Funeral Home in Lebanon, Tenn. Visitation was at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Lebanon on Tuesday, May 26 from 4-8 and Wednesday, May 27 from 10-12, with funeral services to follow.