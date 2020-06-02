Helen Pearl Lunsford

Funeral services with COVID-19 restrictions, including social distancing, for Mrs. Helen Pearl Lunsford, 97, were held on Monday, June 1, 2020 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Monday from 10 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Lunsford, a retired seamstress for Lil Philly and founding member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Humboldt, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Camden Health and Rehab Nursing Home.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas P. Lunsford; a daughter, Joyce Lynn Lunsford; and two sons, David Lunsford and Bennie Joe Lunsford.

Mrs. Lunsford is survived by four sons, Ronnie Lunsford of Eva, Tenn., Jimmy Lunsford of Bartlett, Tenn., Gary Lunsford of Germantown, Tenn. and Robin Lunsford of Humboldt, Tenn.; a sister, Betty Deadmon of Memphis, Tenn.; a brother, Bobby Donaldson of Memphis; 24 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.