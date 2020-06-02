Archie Gene Dunn

Mr. Archie G. Dunn, 76, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Archie Lee Dunn and Virginia Mathews Dunn Blazer.

Mr. Dunn graduated from Gibson High School, class of 1962, and attended Lambuth College. He was employed as a supervisor at Ceco Door Products in Milan for over 25 years.

As a self-taught painter, he won awards for his paintings of wildlife. He was an avid plant lover and he enjoyed growing azaleas, rhododendrons, and many other plants, having won yard of the month. He raised Santa Gertrudis and Charolais cattle for many years at his farm in Eldad.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Eugene Blazer; his half-brother, Chuck Blazer.

Mr. Dunn is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cathy Branch Dunn; daughter, Meredith Dunn Buchalski and husband Jon; half-siblings, Danny Blazer and wife Nina, Bobby Blazer, David Blazer and wife Tammy, Susan Lewis; sister-in-law, Judy Blazer.

Visitation with the Dunn family was held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, Tenn.