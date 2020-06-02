Allie Sue Parrish

Graveside services for Ms. Sue Parrish were held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Davis Grove Cemetery near Bradford, Tenn. with Pastor Seth Wilkerson officiating.

Ms. Parrish, 81, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Arkansas to the late Dotson and Laverne Palmer Dabbs.

Ms. Parrish retired from auto part manufacturing. Some of her favorite hobbies included fishing, playing cards, Bible study with her peers, and sewing.

​She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Keith Finch.

Ms. Parrish is survived by her daughters, Linda Ward and husband Jimmy, Wanda Shaffer and husband Armin, and Rebecca Graves; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, Tenn.