Skullbone man killed in shooting

Skullbone man shot & killed Sunday morning

By Victor Parkins

Gibson County Sheriff Deputies responded to a domestic call of shots fired Sunday morning that resulted in the death of Troy Cantrell, 56.

Sources told the Mirror-Exchange that Cantrell had threatened his father, Garland Cantrell, prior to the shooting that happened around 11:00 a.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene at 307 Trezevant Highway in Bradford, they discovered Troy Cantrell deceased from apparent gun shot wounds. A witness to the shooting was interviewed, but no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.