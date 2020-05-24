Skullbone man killed in shooting
By Victor Parkins
Gibson County Sheriff Deputies responded to a domestic call of shots fired Sunday morning that resulted in the death of Troy Cantrell, 56.
Sources told the Mirror-Exchange that Cantrell had threatened his father, Garland Cantrell, prior to the shooting that happened around 11:00 a.m.
When deputies arrived on the scene at 307 Trezevant Highway in Bradford, they discovered Troy Cantrell deceased from apparent gun shot wounds. A witness to the shooting was interviewed, but no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.
Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas said the preliminary investigative report will be turned over to District Attorney Garry Brown for his review.