TVA, Humboldt Utilities partner with local industries

Helping Hand to use $20K to assist those in need

Those struggling to make ends meet due to coronavirus might get some assistance soon after tens of thousands of dollars became available for Humboldt people in need.

Last week, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will partner with local power companies by providing $2 million in matching funds to support local initiatives that address hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative is part of a comprehensive portfolio of assistance programs that TVA is providing to support communities and customers across the valley, according to TVA. The COVID-19 Community Care Fund will help amplify vital work being done by nonprofit organizations to support families and businesses affected by pandemic conditions.

TVA allocated $10,000 to Humboldt Utilities. In order to receive the funds, a $10,000 match must be made. One of the criteria to receive the funds is the money must go to a 501(c)3 nonprofit to be distributed to those in need.

Humboldt Utilities General Manager Alex Smith knew he had to do something to make this money available so he contacted industries to find partners to donated to the cause. And Humboldt’s industries came through as always. Jones Family of Companies,

Chicago Metallic, Reinhausen and Tyson Foods were all onboard with the project.

Smith contacted Helping Hand, who was more than happy to accept the $20,000 and use it to provide food and assistance services for their clients.

“We are excited to partner with TVA and local businesses to assist Humboldt residents during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Smith said. “This pandemic is unlike anything we have ever experienced, as it has affected nearly every person from young to old.”

“The Helping Hand of Humboldt is so thankful to partner with the TVA and Humboldt Utilities to create the COVID Community Care Fund,” said Jocelyn Bundy, Helping Hand treasurer. “It will provide specific relief for those in our community who are struggling during this difficult time. A special thanks goes to Alex Smith for seeing this project through.”

“TVA is honored to partner with Humboldt Utilities and others to help those in this community experiencing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mike Montgomery, customer service manager for TVA’s Madison County office. “We thank Humboldt Utilities for their leadership and support to make this happen.”

“The citizens of Humboldt are our family. They teach our children, care for our loved ones, protect our community,” said Chicago Metallic plant manager Ben Sinclair. “In so many ways we are intertwined through our daily routines. Chicago Metallic is humbled to offer support to our family in this time of need. This community that we are a part of is unlike any other. When one is hurting or has a need, the community circles the wagons to take care of our own. We’re all in this together.”

“Tyson appreciates the opportunity to serve and be a partner with Humboldt Utilities, our business partners in the community and TVA, said Tom McCue, Tyson Foods complex manager for Gibson County. “We value partnerships like this one that helps folks in Humboldt in their time of need.”

“Reinhausen Manufacturing is committed to giving back to the community we’ve called home for over 30 years,” Reinhausen marketing specialist Christy Crawford noted. “It is our hope that this grant can help offset the financial hardships our community has felt during this pandemic.”

Executive Chairman Ralph Jones III of Jones Family of Companies offered a simple, straight-to-the-point comment that wraps it up in a nutshell, “Humboldt is family and you help family.”

The COVID-19 Community Care Fund is part of a broader effort by TVA and local power companies to support communities with resources, programs and assistance and reinforce the strength of public power in the Tennessee Valley.

TVA is also providing up to $1 billion in need-based credit support to provide financial stability and assist local power companies in their efforts to support their customers through these challenging financial conditions. In its role as regulator for local power companies, TVA is providing the local power companies with more flexibility to meet immediate customer needs in a fair, consistent manner. TVA is also working to identify additional potential funding from federal, state, and local government stimulus programs to help mitigate the impacts of COVID- 19 in the Valley.

“In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with local power companies to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “TVA has a mission of service to make life better for the people of the Valley, and providing these funds to address immediate needs is one way we can help ease the burdens on families and communities.”

The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.

“Hopefully, this fund will help fill in the gap for Humboldt citizens with the greatest need to get back going, as the economy gets back to normal,” Smith added. “We are appreciative of the partnership, as well as The Helping Hand of Humboldt for administering the fund and assisting those with the greatest need.”