TSSD roofing projects get early start

By Crystal Burns

A sliver of silver lining shown through the COVID-19 pandemic in Trenton last week.

With schools being closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 year, Frazier Roofing & Sheet Metal got a jump on major roofing projects for the Trenton Special School District.

“There’s always something to be grateful for,” Director of Schools Tim Haney said, acknowledging the Dyersburg company was able to start on the $781,975 project early.

The TSSD board approved the bid at its March 3 meeting. Work includes sections of roof at the elementary and middle schools as well as the district office.

At the March 3 meeting, Finance Director Tammy Smith explained the financing, saying the district had more than half of the money set aside or budgeted in the current fiscal year. There is $257,029 available in a Pinnacle lease, and leaders budgeted $31,291 in one-time expenses for Trenton Elementary School and $202,500 in one-time expenses for the district.

The board approved pulling $291,400 out of capital reserves to fund the project.