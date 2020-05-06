GCHS seniors will graduate May 15

By Crystal Burns

Gibson County High School principal James Hughes announced Friday that GCHS will hold graduation as originally scheduled Friday, May 15.

Some adjustments are being made to keep students and their families safe as Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Education continue to offer guidance to school districts to help maintain social distancing.

Graduation will begin at 6 p.m. at Yates Field. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Each graduate will receive four tickets, and families will be seated in assigned seats in the stadium.

In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held Saturday, May 16, 6 p.m. at Yates Field.

In a letter to graduates and their families, Hughes said the district has contracted with a professional video service to provide a live stream of the ceremony, and commencement will also be archived on YouTube. Detailed information about the live stream and seating assignments will be released the week of graduation.

“We want to be able to recognize all graduates while also keeping all students and spectators as safe as possible,” Hughes said. “GCHS will be provided gloves and masks for all students. Students will be expected to wear these items while walking into the ceremony. Students can remove their masks once they get to their seat.”

Hughes is recommending that spectators also wear masks.

“There will be a recessional at the end of the ceremony, and all graduates will march out of the stadium,” he said. “We encourage families to practice social distancing as they enter and leave the stadium. Spectators will be dismissed by section and can meet their graduate in the parking lot. Families are encouraged to have a designated meeting spot to minimize social interaction.”

Seniors are expected to complete end-of-year business Tuesday, May 12, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Entrance will be through the main back doors by the band room. Seniors should turn in textbooks, instruments, and uniforms; pay debts; pick up yearbooks and prom reimbursements; and acquire graduation regalia at that time. A limited number of students will be admitted at one time, and lines using social distancing will be utilized.

All debts are to be cleared by Thursday, May 14 at 3 p.m. to receive diplomas on graduation day.

For more information, visit www.gcssd.org and scroll down to Gibson County High School on the Select a School tab.