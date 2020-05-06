County courthouse could reopen to public May 18

By Steve Short

Gibson County Mayor Tom Witherspoon said on April 30 that he hopes the county courthouse can be reopened to the general public by May 18.

But don’t expect “business as usual” right away, the mayor advised.

The historic courthouse has been closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Restrictions and guidelines to slow the spread of the virus were imposed on businesses, schools and public buildings by local, state and national government. Leaders relaxed many regulations May 1.

“As our county emergency order expires at midnight, April 30, 2020 and Governor Lee’s executive orders begin to open various businesses in the 89 counties, whose health departments are state funded, we are shooting for a date of May 18 for reopening the courthouse to the general public,” said Witherspoon.

“This date (May 18) is dependent upon our ability to have shipped and installed safety measures to protect the general public and our employees,” said Witherspoon. “It will not, however, be ‘business as usual.’

“We will be receiving guidance from our local health officials and will pass this information on, as it becomes available,” said the mayor. “These dates could change, of course, should we see a spike in our COVID-19 positive numbers.

“In the meantime, everyone may still conduct business via phone and internet as usual,” added Witherspoon. “Everyone is doing a great job! How quickly we return to some level of normal will depend solely on each individual’s effort to prevent the spread of this virus – especially to our most vulnerable. These are extraordinary times. We appreciate your patience and prayers.

“God bless and stay safe!” Witherspoon told county residents.