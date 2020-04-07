Martin named to All-American team

Freed-Hardeman junior Kortland Martin, a management major from Humboldt, Tenn., was named an NAIA All-American Honorable Mention after averaging 16.9 points per game – fifth in the AMC – on 38-percent shooting from behind the arc. He scored a career-high 44 points against Missouri Baptist on senior day, setting a new single-game Lions scoring record.

Senior Bryan Battle, a management major from Tempe, Ariz., earned his way onto the NAIA Third-Team All-American list, the highest individual honor a player can receive, after just one season with the Lions.

“We are so proud that both Kortland and Bryan have been recognized as NAIA All-Americans. These young men are great players and great teammates,” coach Drew Stutts said. “They both are extremely hard workers and have put in countless hours in the gym. Bryan and Kortland both represent Freed-Hardeman University and our basketball program with excellence. I am so thankful to have had the opportunity coach these two outstanding young men,” he added.

