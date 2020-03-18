All Gibson County schools closing March 17-April 3

At the urging of Governor Bill Lee, all Gibson County schools are closing due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The Bradford, Gibson County, Milan, and Trenton special school districts and Humboldt City Schools will not be in session March 17-April 3. All school events are suspended effective March 17, and district leaders will reassess all policy adjustments on April 3.

“It is our top priority that students stay healthy and have all the supports they need to continue learning,” said GCSSD Director of Schools Eddie Pruett in a memo to parents. “Teachers will work with parents to continue instructing students while they are at home by providing online and/or take home packets.”

For information on if your child’s district will offer meals to students, visit your district’s website or social media pages:

Bradford Special School District – www.bradfordspecial.com

Gibson County Special School District – www.gcssd.org

Humboldt City Schools – www.humboldtschools.com

Milan Special School District – www.milanssd.org

Trenton Special School District – www.trentonssd.org

Lee issued a statement regarding statewide school closures Monday morning.

“As the response to COVID-19 evolves, I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible, with all schools expected to close by Friday, March 20, 2020 at the latest,” Lee said. “Schools should remain closed through March 31, 2020 to further mitigate the spread of this infectious disease and we will issue further guidance prior to March 31. Superintendents and local leadership have the full support of my administration to determine effective dates for closure this week as they evaluate what is best for families within their respective districts. We understand the tremendous burden school closure places on families and we will continue to work with both the federal government and school districts to ensure we continue essential supports like meals for students in need. Every Tennessean has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I urge Tennesseans to be quick to help neighbors as new needs surface with the closure of schools.”

As of press time, the Tennessee Department of Health had reported 52 total positives out of the at least 289 total COVID-19 tests completed. There were still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gibson County. Davidson and Williamson counties in Middle Tennessee have the most positive tests with 25 and 18 respectively. Shelby County has two positive tests. Campbell, Hamilton, Jefferson, Knox, Rutherford, Sevier, and Sullivan counties have reported one positive test each.

In information sent to parents, local school district directors are asking students and their families to follow the recommended guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, which include: