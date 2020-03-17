Gov. Lee issues statement regarding school closure

Local schools closed March 17 through April 3,

online education available, meals provided

Monday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a statement regarding statewide school closure.

“As the response to COVID-19 evolves, I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible, with all schools expected to close by Friday, March 20, 2020 at the latest,” Gov. Lee stated in the press release. “Schools should remain closed through March 31, 2020 to further mitigate the spread of this infectious disease and we will issue further guidance prior to March 31. Superintendents and local leadership have the full support of my administration to determine effective dates for closure this week as they evaluate what is best for families within their respective districts.”

This prompted local school systems to come up with a plan. It was announced Monday morning that all schools in Gibson County would be closed Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, April 3 for now. All five school districts, Humboldt, Milan Special, Trenton Special, Gibson Special and Bradford Special will be closed during this time.

In Humboldt, Dr. Versie Hamlett and her staff quickly took action to make sure students were cared for, both educationally and nutritionally fed.

“Education packets are going home and online learning opportunities will be available to all students,” said Dr. Hamlett. “Teachers will be actively online with students.”

To assure Humboldt students would be taken care of when it comes to meals, Humboldt City School announced all students will receive free breakfast and lunch just as they do in school each day.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 27, breakfast and lunch will be available at four drive-thru locations across Humboldt. Meals will be served from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Locations include Stigall Primary School, 301 Westside Dr.; East Elementary, 1560 N. 30th Ave.; Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School, 2600 Viking Dr.; and the former Jr. High Gym, 1811 Ferrell St.

Any child 18 years or younger eats for free but must be present to pickup food. Adults may eat as well for a small fee—$2 for breakfast and $3 for lunch.

“We understand the tremendous burden school closure places on families and we will continue to work with both the federal government and school districts to ensure we continue essential supports like meals for students in need,” Gov. Lee stated in the press release. “Every Tennessean has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I urge Tennesseans to be quick to help neighbors as new needs surface with the closure of schools.”