Lady Pioneers heading back to the ‘Boro

The Gibson County High School Lady Pioneers are heading back to the ‘Boro for the second straight year after defeating Memphis Business Academy 63-48 Saturday night in the sectionals.

GCHS (26-8) will open the TSSAA Class A Tournament against Pickett County (29-4) Thursday at 6 p.m. at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.

“One of our goals this year was to get back to the state tournament,” said coach Mitch Wilkins. “I’m so proud of the young ladies for accomplishing this goal.”

The Lady Pioneers clinched their third straight district tournament title in February and were runners-up in the region tournament after falling 57-39 to Greenfield (33-0), the state’s No. 1-ranked team. Greenfield also punched its ticket to the state tournament, where the Lady Jackets are scheduled to play North Greene (28-8) Thursday at 1:15 p.m.

GCHS and Greenfield are in opposite brackets and could meet in the state championship. Huntingdon (28-5) will also represent West Tennessee in the state tournament.