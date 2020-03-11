‘Annie’ opens 6-show run Friday

Nite Lite Theatre of Gibson County will present the musical “Annie” beginning Friday night at the Peabody High School little theatre.

“Annie” features a cast of 38 children and adults from across Gibson County and neighboring towns. Trenton’s Kathi Burriss is directing the beloved musical, with Marilyn Howe, also of Trenton, producing.

The cast features 11-year-old Kenzie Loeffel, in her first leading role, of Milan as the spunky orphan Annie. Michael Poore of Kenton, a veteran of local theatre, will play Daddy Warbucks. Poore was most recently in Nite Lite’s 2015 production of “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown.” Pagie Wilson of Milan will portray Warbucks’ secretary. Nite Lite veteran Amy Gateley of Humboldt will take on the role of the mean Miss Hannigan.

Other cast members include Anna York, Lynnley Hurt, Cyndi Yarbrough, Kyleigh Floyd, Morgan Fitzgerald, Susan Fitzgerald, Piper Lawson, Bobbi Coln, Claire Wilson, and Callie Wilson from Milan; Jessica Strow, Micah Smith, Gene Reeves, Becky Reeves, Luke Gateley, and Colten Gateley of Humboldt; Katey Vernon, Rossene Ragsdale, Kennedy Minton, Shaniqua Williams, and Brody Temple from Trenton; William Nunn from Brownsville; Melissa Roberts of Oakfield; Maggie Doyle, Philip Griffin, and Mahala Doyle of Bradford; Mark Hartley, Lyric Boals, and Warner Boals of Alamo; Ashlee Starkey and Aspen Starkey of Dyer; Lacey McElory of Medina; and Ed Wheeler, Adam Carlucci, and Isabel Carlucci from Jackson.

“All of the cast has been working diligently since auditions in December to bring this wonderful show together,” Burriss said.

Her husband Tony is music director. Leah Jean Rollins is rehearsal pianist and keyboard player. Bonnie Cagle is choreographer, and Glenda Lane is stage manager.

Show dates and times are March 13, 14 and 20 at 7 p.m. and March 15, 21 and 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and may be reserved by calling 731-855-2129. Leave your name and number of tickets needed for specific performance date. Purchase tickets online at nite-litetheatre.org.

“This show is sure to be one remembered for a long time,” Burriss said. “Hurry and make plans to see this outstanding performance. Your support and attendance help Nite Lite Theatre continue to bring live theater to Gibson County and the surrounding areas.”