Marilyn Ann Golightly

Marilyn Ann Golightly, 75, departed this life on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

She was born on August 2, 1944 in Lavinia, Tenn. to Holland and Mary Vaughan.

Ms. Golightly is survived by her son, Joey Hatcher; and sister, Carol Matheny.

A memorial gathering was held Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the chapel of Medina Funeral Home from 2 – 4 p.m.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online registry is available at MedinaFuneralHome.com.