County totals less than 1,000 ballots in early voting

Less than 1,000 Gibson County voters have cast their ballots during the early voting period, according to figures released by Administrator of Elections Julieanne Hart Monday morning.

Early voting ends Tuesday.

Hart said that 622 Republicans and 309 Democrats have voted for a grand total of 931 votes cast. Most – 463 – have cast their ballots at the Ed Jones Agri-Plex in Trenton, with 324 voting at the Medina Municipal Complex. The Election Commission received 51 early votes by mail, and nursing home residents accounted for 93 votes.

Also on the Democratic Primary ballot are the unexpired term for District 28 Public Defender and the unexpired term for County Commissioner District 11, Position. No candidates qualified for either seat.

Assessor of Property Gary F. Paschall is unopposed in his Democratic primary.

Election Day is March 3.