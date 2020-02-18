Your Right to Know
Court Report
Dylan Huspeth – aggravated criminal trespass, contributing to delinquency of minor
Matthew Jackson – DUI (2nd)
Althon Smith – contempt of court
Paul Griffin – driving without DL
Gregory Barnes – driving without DL
Barton Drake – simple possession of Schedule VI
Malon Davis – driving on suspended DL with priors
Terrence Pirtle Jr. – simple possession of Schedule VI
Aletha Patrick – contempt of court
Tolbert Bearden – contempt of court
Lewis Crews – driving without DL
Danterrance Brown – contempt of court
Shaun Larue – public intoxication
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 02/10/2020 through 02/16/2020:
Lisa Mae Buchanan, 42, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 02/15/2020, Heritage Inn; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: SGT Moore/HPD.
David Lee Dycus, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/16/2020, 2540 Ferrell; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.
Justin Michael David Glasper, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/16/2020, 1825 Penn St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Stephen Todd Gordon, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/15/2020, 1828 Vine St.; Charges: possession of sch VI, weapon: prohibited (A)(6), possession of drug paraphernalia, poss of substances w/int to mfg sch II. Arresting officer: PTL Fleming/HPD.
Devin Dee Hebrock, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/16/2020, 2618 Northwood; Charges: domestic assault, interference with emergency call. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Meneckial Ywekea McDowell, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/13/2020, 1509 Mitchell St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Evie Nell Nesbitt, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/14/2020, 906 N. Central; Charges: aggravated child abuse/neglect. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 02/10/2020 through 02/16/2020.
Darin Wayne Alexander, w/m, 44 – violation of probation
Ericka Lashaun Carter, b/f, 38 – forgery, worthless checks, theft of property (shoplifting)
Clayton Delaney Coffman, w/m, 49 – violation of probation
Dominique Morris Jones, b/m, 32 – attachment order
Aletha Dale Patrick, b/f, 53 – capias
Lisa Mae Riggs, w/f, 42 – capias
Elizabeth Ann Skinner, b/f, 56 – capias, violation of probation
Julie Edie Winnie, w/f, 31 – hold for other agency
Rebecca Shiane Barnett, w/f, 23 – aggravated assault
Daniel Shane Bratcher, w/m, 40 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, failure to appear
Tristan Raju Carter, w/m, 31 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, conspiracy to commit
Jennifer Dianne Daley, w/f, 34 – domestic assault, possession of handgun while under the influence, aggravated assault
Sarah Diana Dawn Hearod, w/f, 28 – attachment order, violation of probation
Anthony Aaron Hogue, w/m, 59 – domestic assault
Antalisha Jamonte Jeter, b/f, 26 – capias
Dominique Morris Jones, b/m, 32 – material witness order
Jason William Keathley, w/m, 47 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, schedule IV drug violations
Darren Davon Knight, w/m, 27 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of probation
Brad Stacy Langley, w/m, 51 – capias
Cordero Lee, b/m, 29 – attachment order
Sidney Blake Lee, u/m, 33 – schedule II drug violations, capis
Kenny Free McCaig, w/m, 32 – manufacturing/delivering/selling possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
David Lynn Mingle, w/m, 54 – driving on revoked/suspended license
Christina Michelle Pitts, u/f, 35 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Holly Lyn Pullias, w/f, 39 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange
Vince Edward Reynolds, w/m, 50 – promotion of methamphetamine manufacture
James Anthony Slates, b/m, 51 – driving on revoked/suspended license
Jamie Lee Williams, w/f, 38 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, conspiracy to commit
Julie Edie Winnie, w/f, 31 – improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage
Marriages
Thomas Leon Davis of Humboldt and Linda Hodge Horton Whitaker of Milan
Rene Fernando Carranza of Medina and Jovita Hernandez of Medina
Real Estate Transfers
Fridss, LP to BC North Partners – Trenton – $600,000
Carthel Jack Finch and wife, Deborah Ann Finch to David Grant and wife, Kellea Grant – Rutherford – $1,850,000
Hazel Rose, LLC, Joe Porter, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter and Porter Family Limited Partnership to Hunter S. Baier – Rutherford – $1,558,000
Robert T. Alexander and wife, Dayna R. Alexander to Nick Cates and wife, Kathy Cates – Bradford – $16,000
Maynard F. Thomas and wife, Geraldine Thomas to Amanda Renee Young – Trenton – $100
Maynard F. Thomas and wife, Geraldine Thomas to Rena Parrott – $100
Black Reef Trust to Shaunna Marie Copp – Humboldt – $10,000
Scott Antwine, Tracy Antwine and Barbara Smith, heirs at law of Neale Mae Wray, to Michael B. Jenkins – Humboldt – $16,300
WTN Property Management, LLC to Winston G. Yancy, III and wife, Gaetana D. Albright-Yancy – Trenton – $220,000
Winston G. Yancy, III and wife, Gaetana D. Albright-Yancy to Amanda Meadows and husband, Tim Meadows – Milan – $217,000
Eric Cain Johnson and wife, Shelby Lane Johnson, f/k/a Shelby Lane Ross, to Richard A. Berry and wife, Kelly A. Berry – 8th CD – $185,000
For Your Decor, LLC to Steven Gaskins and wife, Jennifer Rebecca Gaskins – Milan – $106,000
Timothy Scott Reeves to Barry Flowers and wife, Tammy Flowers – Rutherford – $80,000