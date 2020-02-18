Your Right to Know

Court Report

Dylan Huspeth – aggravated criminal trespass, contributing to delinquency of minor

Matthew Jackson – DUI (2nd)

Althon Smith – contempt of court

Paul Griffin – driving without DL

Gregory Barnes – driving without DL

Barton Drake – simple possession of Schedule VI

Malon Davis – driving on suspended DL with priors

Terrence Pirtle Jr. – simple possession of Schedule VI

Aletha Patrick – contempt of court

Tolbert Bearden – contempt of court

Lewis Crews – driving without DL

Danterrance Brown – contempt of court

Shaun Larue – public intoxication

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 02/10/2020 through 02/16/2020:

Lisa Mae Buchanan, 42, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 02/15/2020, Heritage Inn; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: SGT Moore/HPD.

David Lee Dycus, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/16/2020, 2540 Ferrell; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Lemus.

Justin Michael David Glasper, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/16/2020, 1825 Penn St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Stephen Todd Gordon, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/15/2020, 1828 Vine St.; Charges: possession of sch VI, weapon: prohibited (A)(6), possession of drug paraphernalia, poss of substances w/int to mfg sch II. Arresting officer: PTL Fleming/HPD.

Devin Dee Hebrock, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/16/2020, 2618 Northwood; Charges: domestic assault, interference with emergency call. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Meneckial Ywekea McDowell, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/13/2020, 1509 Mitchell St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Evie Nell Nesbitt, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/14/2020, 906 N. Central; Charges: aggravated child abuse/neglect. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 02/10/2020 through 02/16/2020.

Darin Wayne Alexander, w/m, 44 – violation of probation

Ericka Lashaun Carter, b/f, 38 – forgery, worthless checks, theft of property (shoplifting)

Clayton Delaney Coffman, w/m, 49 – violation of probation

Dominique Morris Jones, b/m, 32 – attachment order

Aletha Dale Patrick, b/f, 53 – capias

Lisa Mae Riggs, w/f, 42 – capias

Elizabeth Ann Skinner, b/f, 56 – capias, violation of probation

Julie Edie Winnie, w/f, 31 – hold for other agency

Rebecca Shiane Barnett, w/f, 23 – aggravated assault

Daniel Shane Bratcher, w/m, 40 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, failure to appear

Tristan Raju Carter, w/m, 31 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, conspiracy to commit

Jennifer Dianne Daley, w/f, 34 – domestic assault, possession of handgun while under the influence, aggravated assault

Sarah Diana Dawn Hearod, w/f, 28 – attachment order, violation of probation

Anthony Aaron Hogue, w/m, 59 – domestic assault

Antalisha Jamonte Jeter, b/f, 26 – capias

Dominique Morris Jones, b/m, 32 – material witness order

Jason William Keathley, w/m, 47 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, schedule IV drug violations

Darren Davon Knight, w/m, 27 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of probation

Brad Stacy Langley, w/m, 51 – capias

Cordero Lee, b/m, 29 – attachment order

Sidney Blake Lee, u/m, 33 – schedule II drug violations, capis

Kenny Free McCaig, w/m, 32 – manufacturing/delivering/selling possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

David Lynn Mingle, w/m, 54 – driving on revoked/suspended license

Christina Michelle Pitts, u/f, 35 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Holly Lyn Pullias, w/f, 39 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange

Vince Edward Reynolds, w/m, 50 – promotion of methamphetamine manufacture

James Anthony Slates, b/m, 51 – driving on revoked/suspended license

Jamie Lee Williams, w/f, 38 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, conspiracy to commit

Julie Edie Winnie, w/f, 31 – improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage

Marriages

Thomas Leon Davis of Humboldt and Linda Hodge Horton Whitaker of Milan

Rene Fernando Carranza of Medina and Jovita Hernandez of Medina

Real Estate Transfers

Fridss, LP to BC North Partners – Trenton – $600,000

Carthel Jack Finch and wife, Deborah Ann Finch to David Grant and wife, Kellea Grant – Rutherford – $1,850,000

Hazel Rose, LLC, Joe Porter, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter and Porter Family Limited Partnership to Hunter S. Baier – Rutherford – $1,558,000

Robert T. Alexander and wife, Dayna R. Alexander to Nick Cates and wife, Kathy Cates – Bradford – $16,000

Maynard F. Thomas and wife, Geraldine Thomas to Amanda Renee Young – Trenton – $100

Maynard F. Thomas and wife, Geraldine Thomas to Rena Parrott – $100

Black Reef Trust to Shaunna Marie Copp – Humboldt – $10,000

Scott Antwine, Tracy Antwine and Barbara Smith, heirs at law of Neale Mae Wray, to Michael B. Jenkins – Humboldt – $16,300

WTN Property Management, LLC to Winston G. Yancy, III and wife, Gaetana D. Albright-Yancy – Trenton – $220,000

Winston G. Yancy, III and wife, Gaetana D. Albright-Yancy to Amanda Meadows and husband, Tim Meadows – Milan – $217,000

Eric Cain Johnson and wife, Shelby Lane Johnson, f/k/a Shelby Lane Ross, to Richard A. Berry and wife, Kelly A. Berry – 8th CD – $185,000

For Your Decor, LLC to Steven Gaskins and wife, Jennifer Rebecca Gaskins – Milan – $106,000

Timothy Scott Reeves to Barry Flowers and wife, Tammy Flowers – Rutherford – $80,000