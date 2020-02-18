Funeral Services for Larry Joe Davis Jr., 58, were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Ronk Funeral Home with Josh Simmons officiating. Burial followed at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery near Three Way, Tenn. Visitation for family and friends was Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service hour.

Mr. Davis passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home in Humboldt, Tenn. He was born, April 4, 1961 to the late Larry Joe Davis Sr. and Dorothy Boyd Davis.

He is survived by his son, Joe Davis (Alex); daughter, Alecia Hale (Frank); sister, Teri Kuykendall (Hershel); aunt, Geneva Davis; grandchildren, Alivia Hale, Aliza Hale, Nolan Davis and Nathan Hale.

Pallbearers for the service will be Frank Hale, Josh Gatlin, Joseph Agee, Joey Sam, John Paul Pannell, Eric Lipford and Andrew Brenton. Honorary pallbearers will be Timmy Davis, Chris Davis, David McAlexander and Hershel Kuykendall.