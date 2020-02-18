Funeral services for Mr. H.B. Fisher, 93, were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Church at Sugar Creek (First Baptist Church). Visitation was Friday from 12 p.m. until service time at the church. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Fisher, a building contractor, electrician, U.S. Army veteran, member of the Exchange Club, the Jaycees and Humboldt First Baptist Church, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Helen Fisher; three daughters, Diane Wright, Barbara (Jerry) Culpepper and Mindy (Denny) Summar all of Humboldt; four grandchildren, Melissa (Lyle) Swingler, Ashley (Beth) Culpepper, Brett Smith and Glover Wright; three great-grandchildren, Lizzie Swingler, Josie Culpepper and Ella Kate Swingler; and several nieces and nephews.