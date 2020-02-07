Homeowner shoots intruder on Oak Grove Road

A homeowner shot an intruder attempting to gain entry to his house on 73 Oak Grove Road in Milan on Thursday night.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas released brief information Friday morning, stating in a news release that the 31-year-old homeowner shot a 43-year-old male, who was later pronounced dead at the Milan Emergency Room. Thomas said deputies responded to the incident around 6 p.m. and found the 43-year-old male lying in the carport area.

“The initial report indicates the 43-year-old male was wanting to make entry into the home, but the homeowners did not know who the male subject was and had never seen him before,” Thomas said. “After a short confrontation, the homeowner did discharge his weapon, striking the male subject.”

The homeowner was unharmed.

Thomas said the initial investigation shows the homeowner was within his legal rights to be armed. The case is an active investigation, and interviews are still being conducted. The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

“Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to District Attorney General Garry Brown for review,” Thomas said. “The decision on the outcome of the investigation will be made by DA Brown at a later date. More information will be made available as the case progresses.”